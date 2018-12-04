Comedy series shot in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – The scene was upbeat in downtown Hartford for a film shoot.

Actors hitting their marks and cameras on the move at the Republic at the Linden restaurant where an episode for a series called “A Coupla Pros” was being shot.

Cie Peterson who bills herself as the producer, director, and the writer of the project, said the comedy series, which was funded from a Kick-starter campaign isn’t just about the production, but also about bringing a taste of Hollywood to Hartford.

“What I’m trying to do here is build an actual business that survives here,” Peterson said between takes during the shoot. “There is way more talent, production crews who want to work here than people know about,” Peterson said.

Kristen Ferraro, from Windsor and one of the lead actresses in the grassroots series, said “for us actors we usually have to go to places like New York, Boston or LA or Atlanta to find work and so to be able to work professionally in the Hartford area is a true gift.”

Peterson added, “I’m all about Hartford.”

The crew plans a shoot at a country club in Hebron later in the week.