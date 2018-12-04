Communities come together to challenge closing of Haddam Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGGANUM -- Two communities are rallying together to protest the closing of Haddam Elementary School.

Recentl, the Haddam-Killingworth Board of Education decided to close down Haddam Elementary School after this school year is over.

Parents and community members have been organizing across social media and collected signatures to petition the board of education's decision.

One parent helped organize a Facebook group called 'Save Haddam Elementary'. He told FOX 61 his children's concerns caused him to take action.

"I have three little kids in the school and they love their school and they say 'daddy they are going to close my school.' And since I am daddy I'm going to make sure it's done properly," said Myles Cretes, a parent at Haddam Elementary School

Parents want to redo it and send it to town referendum so they can decide the school's fate instead

Residents said the school is critical for the local economy, and closing it would be detrimental for future residential and commercial expansion.

The meeting will take place Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Haddam-Killingworth Middle School.