FDA expands dog food recall; 8 brands pulled for making pets violently ill

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has expanded their recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.
Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems like kidney failure or death.
The recalled products were sold nationwide.
The FDA also says the list of recalled products could continue to grow.
- Nutrisca
- Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
- UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag
- UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag
- UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag
- Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020
- Natural Life Pet Products
- Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag
- Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020
- UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag
- Sunshine Mills, Inc.
- Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag
- Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag
- UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag
- Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag
- ANF, Inc.
- ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag
- Best by Nov 23 2019
- UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag
- Best by Nov 20 2019
- UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag
- Lidl (Orlando brand)
- Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
- Lidl product number 215662
- TI1 3 Mar 2019
- TB2 21 Mar 2019
- TB3 21 Mar 2019
- TA2 19 Apr 2019
- TB1 15 May 2019
- TB2 15 May 2019
- Lidl product number 215662
- Kroger
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag, all lots
- UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- ELM Pet Foods, Inc.
- ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag
- D2 26 FEB 2019
- TE1 30 APR 2019
- TD1 5 SEP 2019
- TD2 5 SEP 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag
- TB3 6 APR 2019
- TA1 2 JULY 2019
- TI1 2 JULY 2019
- ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
- UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag
- TB3 14 Sep 2019
- TA2 22 Sep 2019
- TB2 11 Oct 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag
- Ahold Delhaize
- Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
- UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food
- UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag
- All lot codes
