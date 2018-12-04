× Invasive longhorned tick found for 1st time in Connecticut

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — An invasive tick species native to Asia that’s been spreading across the eastern United States has been found for the first time in New England.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Monday the longhorned tick was spotted in Connecticut this fall, marking the first finding of the pest in New England.

The tick is known for transmitting disease to livestock and wild animals. The department is asking livestock producers and wildlife rehabilitators to check animals for the tick.

It hasn’t been linked to human diseases in the United States but it’s been known to spread a potentially deadly virus to humans in Asia.

The first longhorned tick in the United States was found last year in New Jersey.

Since then the ticks have been spotted in several states.

41.823989 -71.412834