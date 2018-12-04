× Lamont names chief of staff, state budget director picks

HARTFORD — Gov.-elect Ned Lamont has named a former hedge fund executive as his chief of staff and Hartford’s budget director as Connecticut’s top budget official.

The Democrat announced the appointments on Tuesday at the state Capitol. He’s expected to name other administration officials in the coming weeks. Lamont takes office on Jan. 9.

Ryan Drajewicz (DRAH’-zah-witz), most recently a senior management associate at Bridgewater Associates, has been the executive director of Lamont’s transition team. He’s been advising Lamont on personnel appointments and setting a legislative agenda.

Melissa McCaw is Lamont’s pick for secretary of the Office of Policy and Management. She becomes the first African-American to hold the job.

She’s worked for nearly three years as Hartford’s CFO and budget director. McCaw previously worked at the University of Hartford.