× Malloy calls for a minute of silence for former Pres. Bush at 10 a.m. Wednesday

HARTFORD — Gov. Dan Malloy issued an executive order calling on state residents to observe a moment of silence Wednesday at 10 a.m. out of respect for former President George H.W. Bush who died this week.

Malloy’s order said:

December 5, 2018 shall be a Day of Remembrance throughout the State of Connecticut to honor the life and service of President George H.W. Bush.

State agencies and institutions, public schools and higher education institutions and municipal governments shall observe one minute of silence in memory of President Bush, commencing at 10:00 a.m. on December 5, 2018.

Residents of and visitors to Connecticut are asked to also observe one minute of silence at 10:00 a.m. on December 5, 2018 in memory of President Bush.