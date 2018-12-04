× Manchester man sentenced to prison for fatal Christmas Eve shooting in Bridgeport in 2016

BRIDGEPORT — A judge sentenced a man to 55 years in prison for his role in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Bridgeport.

The Connecticut Post reports the judge told 35-year-old Xavier Rivera Monday he has “no moral compass” and that “society needs to be protected” from him.

Rivera was previously convicted of murder among other offenses for the death of 33-year-old Miguel Rivera in 2016. Police said the two are not related.

Prosecutors said Miguel Rivera had been attending a car show in Bridgeport when Xavier Rivera and another man took him into a parking lot and shot him multiple times.

Xavier Rivera’s lawyer said his client maintains his innocence and is looking forward to an appeal.