Mostly sunny, cooler with temps in the 30s

It’s a noticeably chillier start to the day today. After feeling temperatures in the 50s yesterday, we’re staying in the 30s today with a brisk wind chill at times. We’re building in a period of quiet and cool weather for quite a while.

We’re talking highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s the next several days. By Thursday, a big storm forms just off the coast, but then rockets out to sea. If it were 300 miles to the west, we’d be getting a big snowstorm, but instead we’ll wave goodbye to that storm as it goes into the North Atlantic.

The next weather system to watch will be late Sunday – Monday when a coastal storm will pass off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Odds favor this storm stays south and out of our hair. But it’s close enough that we’ll at least need to keep an eye on this in the days ahead.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: mid-upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: Teens inland, 20s shore.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 35-40.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy: High: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Chance for early morning flurries. Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 30s.

