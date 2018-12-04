New Haven Police release photos of suspects in kidnapping of 4-yr-old

NEW HAVEN — Police have released photos of suspects who they think are involved the theft of a minivan with a child inside that happened last month.

Police said on November 24, a woman had stopped at a bodega in on State Street at 2:30 a.m. She went inside to purchase some items, leaving her four-year-old son in the car. She told police that someone got into the car and took off with the Honda Odyssey with the child inside.

She tried to call police since her phone was in the car but the clerk refused to help and ran across the street to the gas station. When police arrived, she gave them a description of the minivan and what her son was wearing.

A witness saw the police talking with the victim and said the witness said she was in the area and saw a black woman driving a white sedan with several black males who got out and took the victim’s minivan.

Shortly after police put out the information about the missing child, officers were waved down by a man who was with the boy around the corner near Rock and Ridge Streets. Police took the boy to the hospital for evaluation.

Police said they were able to locate the minivan using the woman’s cell phone.

If anyone has information on the case, detectives can be reached by phoning 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously. One may also Text-A-Tip to “NHPD and your message” to 274637 (CRIMES) or email: ECIC@newhavenct.gov.