Silver Alert issued for 5-year-old missing girl of Norwich

NORWICH — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 5-year-old girl of Norwich who was last seen with her mother Tuesday.

Police are looking for a girl named Jannessa Michelle Carson, who was last seen wearing a grey and pink striped shirt, blue jeans, knee high black boots, and purple shimmer and shine bag.

Police said she was last seen with her mother, Cheyanne Welch and her partner Angel “Angie” Lowe Tuesday.

Police said they are possibly in a white Jeep Commander with New York or New Jersey plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.