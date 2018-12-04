× Southington woman arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry from patient

SHELTON — Police said they have arrested a home care worker for allegedly stealing jewelry.

On December 4, Shelton Police Department said they arrested Kelly Savage, 39, of Southington and charged her with larceny in the second degree.

Police said the arrest stems from a complaint that came to police in November.

“The complainant’s mother was being assisted daily by Home Health care workers,” police said in a release. “Family members noticed that several pieces of significant jewelry were missing from their mother’s room.”

Police said they were able to recover the missing jewelry and link Savage to the missing jewelry.

Police said Savage was stopped by police in Groton and was turned over to the Shelton Police Department on the outstanding warrant.

“Savage also had two outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear in court,” police said.

Savage is being held on a total of $87,000 bond.