Target to open 'small-format' store in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Calling all Target shoppers!

The company announced Tuesday that they plan on building a ‘small-format’ store in Bishops Corner Shopping Center! It’s projected to open in 2019.

Target says they are trying to reach new customers with these smaller stores in denser urban areas and near college campuses, usually where a full-sized Target wouldn’t fit.

“As we continue to reach more guests across the country, we’re excited to open our first small-format store in Connecticut to provide a convenient, one-stop shopping experience for families and residents of West Hartford and surrounding towns,” said Mark Schindele, senior vice president, Properties, Target.

“We are so pleased to welcome Target to West Hartford. The announcement of Target moving into a large former retail space is a huge success for EDENS and the town. It is always great when we can fill vacancies, especially with an exciting business like Target. It will be a welcomed addition to the community and I look forward to their store opening in 2019,” said Shari Cantor, mayor, West Hartford.

The West Hartford store will be Target’s seventh store in the Hartford area and 21st in Connecticut.