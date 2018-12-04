UConn students work on new wheelchair tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS – On the UConn campus some engineering students are working to help those who are physically challenged.

Every year UConn engineering students are charged with a senior project; seniors Mitchell DuBuc, James Welch, and Alex Draper are testing out technology called RO-Wheels. The new styled wheelchair wheels, made by a medical device company, allow the wheelchair user to propel their chair in a pulling motion rather than pushing motion.

DuBuc, a UConn senior who is a paraplegic and gets around by wheelchair said. “You’re much stronger pulling than pushing naturally so why not apply that to a wheelchair,” DuBuc said.

In the weeks and months ahead the team will test the new wheelchair wheels on a number of different wheelchair bound people with all different types of afflictions. Draper said, “I’m really passionate in general about helping people towards an end goal.” The final project with their findings will be presented in April at the UConn Engineering Fair.