2 bullets found in Connecticut school's gymnasium

BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating after a student found two bullets in a Connecticut school’s gymnasium.

Bridgeport police tell the Connecticut Post the student at the Jettie S. Tisdale School found the bullets Tuesday morning, and informed staff, who called police.

Classes went on as normal, but no one was allowed to enter or leave the school for about 20 to 25 minutes while police were on scene.

No guns were found in a sweep of the school and it remains unclear how the bullets ended up in the school.

The school serves students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Earlier this year, a gun was found in a student’s backpack at a different Bridgeport school.