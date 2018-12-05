Connecticut National Guard holds 18th Annual Operation ELF

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Connecticut National Guard has been part of Operation ELF since 2001. The fundraise is to provide support to military families.

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman joins the Director of the Connecticut National Guard's Service Member and Family Support Center, Kim Hoffman.

Operation ELF provides the citizens of our state an opportunity to do something to show their support of the men and women in uniform and their families.

OVer 350 Connecticut National Guardsmen are currently in the deployment cycle with around 110 guardsmen currently serving overseas. Another 170 are preparing to deploy in support of operations around the world.

66 members of the 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, headquartered in Waterbury, returned from deployment in Poland this past September.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages, as well as donations of gift cards for food and department/home goods stores, pharmacies, and gas stations help support our military families throughout the year.

The donation of fuel oil, snow removal, and home maintenance services are also welcomed.