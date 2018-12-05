Connecticut not the best state for drivers, according to new report
HARTFORD — Who saw this coming?
A new report by bankrate.com s says that Connecticut is one of the worst states for drivers.
Connecticut ranked #3 on the list due to a combination of high driving costs, poor driving quality, and moderately safe driving conditions.
California ranked as the very worst state in the country for drivers, according to a new report by Bankrate.com. It’s a position not unfamiliar to The Golden State which ranked dead last in Bankrate’s 2016 report, as well. North Dakota earned the #1 position as best state for drivers due to low car repair costs, low auto insurance premiums and high safety scores.
Worst States for Drivers
|Rank
|State
|Average Annual Auto Insurance Premium
|% of Road Miles in Poor Condition
|Average Commute Time (mins)
|Motor Vehicle Theft Rate / 1k Residents
|50
|California
|$1,731
|44%
|28.6
|425.9
|49
|Hawaii
|$1,229
|40%
|26.2
|369.1
|48
|Connecticut
|$1,831
|35%
|24.4
|203.7
|47
|New Jersey
|$1,383
|38%
|28.2
|135.1
|46
|Washington
|$1,309
|29%
|25.9
|388.8
Best States for Drivers
|Rank
|State
|Average Annual Auto Insurance Premium
|% of Road Miles in Poor Condition
|Average Commute Time (Mins)
|Motor Vehicle Theft Rate / 1k Residents
|1
|North Dakota
|$1,086
|10%
|17.5
|234.7
|2
|Iowa
|$1,025
|11%
|19.4
|177.4
|3
|Ohio
|$944
|20%
|23.4
|173.7
|4
|Minnesota
|$1,215
|10%
|23.4
|178.9
|5
|Nebraska
|$1,214
|12%
|18.8
|271