Connecticut not the best state for drivers, according to new report

HARTFORD — Who saw this coming?

A new report by bankrate.com s says that Connecticut is one of the worst states for drivers.

Connecticut ranked #3 on the list due to a combination of high driving costs, poor driving quality, and moderately safe driving conditions.

California ranked as the very worst state in the country for drivers, according to a new report by Bankrate.com. It’s a position not unfamiliar to The Golden State which ranked dead last in Bankrate’s 2016 report, as well. North Dakota earned the #1 position as best state for drivers due to low car repair costs, low auto insurance premiums and high safety scores.

Worst States for Drivers

Rank State Average Annual Auto Insurance Premium % of Road Miles in Poor Condition Average Commute Time (mins) Motor Vehicle Theft Rate / 1k Residents 50 California $1,731 44% 28.6 425.9 49 Hawaii $1,229 40% 26.2 369.1 48 Connecticut $1,831 35% 24.4 203.7 47 New Jersey $1,383 38% 28.2 135.1 46 Washington $1,309 29% 25.9 388.8

Best States for Drivers