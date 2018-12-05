16-year-old student taken to hospital after being pinned between cars
COVENTRY — Officials confirm that a student was taken to the hospital after being pinned between two cars in Coventry.
Police say that the accident happened around 7:20 a.m. at Coventry High School.
The victim, a 16-year-old girl who is a student at the high school, was pinned between a parked car, and another car that was backing up.
She was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with serious injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
41.782122 -72.312162