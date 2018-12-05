× 16-year-old student taken to hospital after being pinned between cars

COVENTRY — Officials confirm that a student was taken to the hospital after being pinned between two cars in Coventry.

Police say that the accident happened around 7:20 a.m. at Coventry High School.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl who is a student at the high school, was pinned between a parked car, and another car that was backing up.

She was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

COVENTRY CT: #CoventryFire #NorthCoventryFire & #CoventryEMS are responding to the 70 block of Ripley Hill Rd for a vehicle vs pedestrian. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) December 5, 2018