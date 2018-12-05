Daytrippers: Escher – the Exhibition and Experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If art imitates life – the life of M.C. Escher – must have been unique - after all – here’s an artist who did not believe in limitations.

You’ll see his work at a great exhibit in Brooklyn ---‘Escher : the Exhibition and Experience."

According to manager Johanna Guttmann, “ people know Escher more than they think they do.”

Born in the Netherlands, Escher spent time in architectural school – where he was encouraged to learn print making . But it was his love of math…that helped him create art that would stand out. And as he started to incorporate geometry and science into his works – his art began to take on a life of its own…like his famous ‘Metamorphis’,

But the title says “experience”, and at “Escher: the Exhibition and Experience”, not only can you see his art, but thanks to technology, you can put yourself into the art. And that’s what the experience is all about – mind bending works of art that you don’t just see, you become part of . As you go through the experience you quickly discover everything that Escher combined – math , science, architecture, engineering. All in the effort to bend and shape the mind of the viewer, and to create some pieces of art .

According to Guttman, “ it’s not just going to a museum – it really becomes an experience – everyone is pleasantly surprised.”

The exhibit runs through February 3, 2019.