× Family sues police, city over woman’s death in police chase

DANBURY, Conn. — The family of a Connecticut woman killed during a police chase is suing Danbury and the police officer who led the pursuit.

The estate of 26-year-old Tiffany Fitzgerald filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court last week claiming that former officer Jamie Hodge should not have chased the vehicle she was riding in with 33-year-old Ricardo Andre, who was sentenced in August for the crash.

The News Times reports the family is seeking monetary damages.

Fitzgerald was killed when the high-speed pursuit ended in a crash. The lawsuit contends Hodge acted recklessly in chasing the vehicle. Hodge has since resigned.

His attorney says he has not heard about the case. Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour said Tuesday he had not seen the suit and declined to comment.