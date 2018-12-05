Female jogger allegedly assaulted during late night jog in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - Late Monday night, it was a scary encounter for a female jogger in New Haven, near the Connecticut Tennis Center.

She said she was assaulted by a man near the intersection of Derby and Yale Avenues, in the Westville section of the city, at approximately 11:30.

The jogger told police a man, standing near a white SUV, told her to "come with me."

Then, she alleges, he grabbed her and covered her mouth. But, she was able to break free and run. Two residents at the opposite end of Yale Avenue on Chapel Street, said they heard screams so they called 911.

Police said two 911 calls were received from residents in the 1800 block of Chapel Street, which is roughly a quarter mile from where the alleged assault took place.

"It’s time that we get the coverage that we deserve and the taxpayers absolutely deserve to see a walking beat, officers on bicycles as well as driving throughout the neighborhood on a consistent basis," said Darryl Brackeen, Jr., an Alder, who represents this neighborhood.

"I wouldn’t go jogging at that time, but, it doesn’t change my opinion about how safe I feel in the neighborhood," said Sharon Ostfeld-Johns, who has lived in the neighborhood for less than two years.

Residents in that part of Westville said there have been car break ins and packages stolen from porches recently, so they will keep a look out. The police department suggests, for those who wish to jog at night, that you wear reflective clothing and carry an audible device, like a whistle. Of course, finding a partner to run or walk with is also smart.