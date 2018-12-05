× Giants safety Collins facing shoulder surgery, out Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants safety and leading tackler Landon Collins is going to miss Sunday’s game against Washington with a shoulder injury that may require surgery.

Coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Wednesday that Collins will be out Sunday and that his injury probably will require surgery.

Collins was not in the locker room before practice to comment.

An All-Pro in 2106 and a two-time Pro Bowler, Collins was hurt in Sunday’s overtime win against the Chicago Bears. He left the game late in the first half after assisting on a tackle against halfback Tarik Cohen. He returned at least twice in the second half and finished with five tackles, giving him 95 for the season.

“Landon displays what he is, he’s a very tough guy, very good tackler, he’s made a lot of plays for us, especially close to the line of scrimmage,” Shurmur said of Collins’ season. “I’ve said it numerous times, in a sport where toughness is required, he’s got a lot of it, so that’s what I appreciate about him.”

Collins has led the Giants in tackles in each of his first three seasons. His contract expires after this season.

Veteran Michael Thomas and rookie Sean Chandler probably will share Collins’ workload on Sunday.

“Obviously we’re going to miss him, but it’s an opportunity for young guys to step up, our new guys to step up,” said Thomas, who had five tackles Sunday. “You don’t just replace a guy like LC, two-time Pro Bowl player, All-Pro safety. You don’t just replace that, so that’s my brother, we’re going to ride for him.”

Chandler, who had one tackle against the Bears, said he would be ready.

Chandler was an undrafted free agent out of Temple. He played in the NFLPA bowl game in January and was coached by Thomas, who signed with the Giants as a free agent in the offseason.

“He has always tried to give me the inside scoop and way I can do things better,” Chandler said of Thomas. “He has always told me to work hard and he still does that.”