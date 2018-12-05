× Hartford police investigating double shooting

HARTFORD — Police are investigating a double-shooting at 898 Park Street in Hartford.

Police say one of the victims has non-life threatening injuries, while another victim suffered critical, life threatening injuries. Both were rushed to the hospital.

The shooting happened in a common hallway at an apartment building.

A FOX61 crew at the scene confirms seeing someone being taken away in handcuffs, but it’s unknown at this time if they had any relation to the shooting.

Police said that the incident appears to be a targeted attack and have no reason to believe that the public is at risk.

Park Street will be closed until further notice between Zion Street and Park Terrace.

This is a developing story and FOX61 has a crew on the way.