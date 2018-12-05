× Malloy announces approval for disaster area declaration in wake of September storms

HARTFORD — Gov. Dan Malloy announced that his request for a major disaster declaration in connection with the severe rain and flooding that impacted parts of the state on September 25 and 26 has been approved for public assistance for Middlesex and New London Counties, including the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes.

Wednesday’s announcement means that state agencies and municipalities in those counties will receive financial assistance from the federal government to help pay for eligible costs incurred as a result of the severe rain and flooding.

“This declaration will provide much needed financial assistance to municipalities in Middlesex County, New London County, and state agencies with eligible damages in those counties,” Malloy said. “The heavy rain had a significant impact on parts of our state, causing damage to roads and bridges. I thank the federal government for continuing to be a partner in the recovery from this event and for the approval of this declaration.”

In addition, all counties and tribal nations in Connecticut are eligible to apply for assistance under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which provides assistance for actions taken to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.