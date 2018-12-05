Morning sun leads to afternoon clouds, temps in the 30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a frosty start to the day, and this winter chill isn’t going anywhere! Temperatures will remain in the 30s all week with lows in the 10s and 20s over the coming days. This cold won’t translate to any big snowstorms, however, because we have high pressure keeping us dry for at least the next few days.

By Thursday, a big storm forms just off the coast, but then rockets out to sea. If it were 300 miles to the west, we’d be getting a big snowstorm, but instead we’ll wave goodbye to that storm as it goes into the North Atlantic.

An arctic front could bring a few flurries by Friday morning. Most of the state will stay dry but this will be followed by a reinforcing shot of cold air heading into this weekend.

The next weather system to watch will be late Sunday – Monday when a coastal storm will pass off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Odds favor this storm stays south and out of our hair. But it’s close enough that we’ll at least need to keep an eye on this in the days ahead. Things could get messy for our friends to the south.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Morning sun leading to afternoon clouds. High: 34-39.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy: High: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Chance for early morning flurries. Becoming mostly sunny. High: Mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: Low 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 35-40.

MONDAY: Sunny: High: Near 40.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli