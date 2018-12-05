× New Britain mayor fined for campaign law violation

NEW BRITAIN — A Connecticut mayor has been fined $500 for violating campaign law during her re-election bid.

The state Elections Enforcement Commission ruled Tuesday that a brochure from New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart included with motor vehicle tax bills last year violated state election law because it was too similar to a campaign mailing.

The Republican mayor said she “appreciated” the commission’s guidance and the brochures were meant to “inform taxpayers where their money is going and the return on investment they are receiving from their local government.”

The complaint was filed by Democratic Town Committee Chairman Bill Shortell.

Stewart tried to seek the GOP nomination for governor, but switched before the primary and launched a failed bid for lieutenant governor. She is a member of Democratic Gov.-elect Ned Lamont’s transition team.