PD: Teen dead in double shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD -- Police said a 17-year-old male has died following a double shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The double-shooting took place at 898 Park Street in Hartford.

Police said one of the victims has non-life threatening injuries, while the other died Wednesday night. Both were rushed to the hospital.

The shooting happened in a common hallway at an apartment building.

A FOX61 crew at the scene confirms seeing someone being taken away in handcuffs, but it's unknown at this time if they had any relation to the shooting.

Police said that the incident appears to be a targeted attack and have no reason to believe that the public is at risk.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Hartford's Major Crimes unit at 860-757-4000. The investigation remains active.