Plainville police need help finding suspect who is spreading sharp nails on roads

PLAINVILLE – William Vivier works at Anthony’s Service Station in Plainville and does a lot of service jobs, but recently, he’s been focusing on one specific part: tires.

“Just Monday, just starting off the week we had about three cars with nails in it,” said Vivier.

His shop has dozens of damaged tires piled up in the back of their shop. They’re getting damaged due to sharp screws on the roads.

Lt. Peterson of the Plainville Police Department believes it’s no accident.

He said all the screws are a cross between drywall or sheet metal screws. He said they were found on busy intersections like Stillwell drive, Northwest Drive and broad street.

He said it’s an act that can cause real harm.

“The message we really want to get across to whoever is doing this at this point it’s just flat tires but if someone gets up onto a highway, has a blow out, gets hurt you’re looking at something much more severe,” said Lt. Peterson.

He estimates over 300 tires have now been damaged over the past month and a half. Police are asking the public to help stop this problem.

“Somebody out there has heard of someone doing this or knows something. I encourage them to call, speak with our detective and we can take it from there,” he said.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Plainville Police Department.