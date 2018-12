× Power outage hits UConn Storrs campus

STORRS — A power outage hit the University of Connecticut campus Wednesday afternoon.

According to the school, “An electrical issue has resulted in power outages in multiple locations on Storrs campus. Several buildings and traffic control signals may be affected for Wednesday afternoon. Drivers and pedestrians are reminded to use caution. Check http://alert.uconn.edu for updates.”

An electrical issue has resulted in power outages in multiple locations on Storrs campus. Several buildings and traffic control signals may be affected for Wednesday afternoon. Drivers and pedestrians are reminded to use caution. Check https://t.co/sN0zL01VJC for updates. — UConn (@UConn) December 5, 2018