Injuries reported after one-car accident on I-91

WETHERSFIELD — State police say the driver of a car suffered some injuries after crashing on I-91 north in Wethersfield early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at exit 27, and there were lane closures, but the highway has since reopened.

State police say the driver was the only person in the car, and he was rushed to the hospital for his injuries.

This is a developing story.