× 15,000 bags of fentanyl seized in Hartford drug bust

HARTFORD — Hartford police say one person was taken into custody after a large drug bust in the city.

Police say that over a several month period this year, detectives from Hartford Vice & Narcotics had information on numerous street level drug deals happening in the Mapleton Street area of Hartford.

Detectives conducted a narcotics surveillance buy/bust operation. The operation then led to several arrests, according to police.

An on-scene investigation with one of the suspects arrested led detectives to 122 Fairfield Avenue, 3rd floor.

Once there, detectives found two guns, more than 15,000 bags of packaged fentanyl, and a large amount of money.

After that discovery, police then arrested one suspect who is unidentified at this time.