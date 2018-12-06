× Hartford Athletic, state’s new soccer team, unveils new crest

Hartford Athletic, Connecticut’s new professional soccer team, unveiled its crest today as the Club prepares for its inaugural United Soccer League season kicking off in March 2019.

The blue and green crest was revealed in a video featuring local players, fans, and coaches who are at the heart of the Club. You can watch the video here.

“We are proud to unveil our crest which represents both a nod to our heritage and a symbol of our aspirations,” said Bruce Mandell, Chairman & CEO of Hartford Athletic. “As an organization, Hartford Athletic is committed to community, dedicated to excellence, and fueled by passion. We cannot wait to bring professional soccer to Hartford in 2019 and are excited to see our crest and colors proudly worn by our fans across our state and beyond.”

In the coming weeks, Hartford Athletic will announce player signings and make season tickets available for purchase. The team has released details about membership pricing and benefits. Fans interested in priority access to a season ticket membership should place their deposit now at HartfordAthletic.com/tickets.