Justin Timberlake postpones tour dates following throat injury

Posted 10:04 AM, December 6, 2018, by , Updated at 11:13AM, December 6, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

UNCASVILLE — Some sad news for Justin Timberlake fans.

The singer posted on his instagram this morning that he had to postpone tour dates due to bruised vocal cords.

Timberlake was scheduled to perform at Mohegan Sun on December 21st & 22nd. The new dates will be Friday, April 12th & Saturday, April 13th.

Tickets for the previously scheduled performances honored at the applicable rescheduled dates. Refunds if required available at point of purchase.

