× Justin Timberlake postpones tour dates following throat injury

UNCASVILLE — Some sad news for Justin Timberlake fans.

The singer posted on his instagram this morning that he had to postpone tour dates due to bruised vocal cords.

Timberlake was scheduled to perform at Mohegan Sun on December 21st & 22nd. The new dates will be Friday, April 12th & Saturday, April 13th.

Tickets for the previously scheduled performances honored at the applicable rescheduled dates. Refunds if required available at point of purchase.