Partly cloudy Thursday, snow showers later in the evening/overnight

Our cold yet mainly dry stretch of weather continues.

Right now a big storm is forming off the coast. Luckily it will stay too far offshore to bring us any rain or snow. Phew!

Our weather has been very quiet lately, and we’ll have more of that today. However, an arctic front could bring a few flurries or a light snow shower in spots this evening. We’re not expecting any big issues with this. It will be more of a nuisance than anything else. This will be followed by a reinforcing shot of cold air heading into this weekend.

A nasty winter storm will impact the southeast and Mid-Atlantic states Sunday – Tuesday. Right now all indications are that storm will stay south of Connecticut leaving us dry. But it’s close enough that we’ll at least need to keep an eye on this in the days ahead. Either way, things will get messy for our friends to the south.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for evening snow showers. High: 35-40.

TONIGHT: Evening snow showers, then clearing skies. Lows near 30.

FRIDAY: Clearing. High: Mid-upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: Low 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 35-40.

MONDAY: Sunny: High: Near 40.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 30s.

