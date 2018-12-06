× Police say missing Vernon woman may be endangered

VERNON — Police are searching for a missing woman who may be endangered.

Police say Aroob Mallhi, 27, of Vernon, is 5’7″, 107 lbs, and is driving a Blue Nissan Versa with Connecticut plates AR96597. She has ties to Pennsylvania.

She was supposed to be enroute from Vernon to Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. She has not arrived at her destination and her family and colleagues are concerned for her well-being. This behavior is unusual for Mallhi. Mallhi is a female of Pakistani descent, and has ties to Drums, PA and police have reason to believe she may have been in the Westchester PA area recently as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.