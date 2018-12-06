× Simsbury Police: Man charged with 3 assaulting officers during arrest

SIMSBURY — Police arrested a man who they said assaulted three officers who were investigating a complaint about an intoxicated person in a car.

Simsbury Police said they responded to 10 Winslow Place, The Riverview, for a complaint of a possible intoxicated person sitting in a vehicle.

The operator, identified as Byron Pierce, 40. Police said Pierce interfered with the investigation and resisted arrest. During the arrest, officers involved suffered injuries that were treated and non-life threatening.

Pierce was charged with three counts of Assault of Public Safety Personnel, one count of Interfering/Resisting, and one count of Breach of Peace.