Snow showers later in the evening/overnight

An arctic front could bring a few flurries or a light snow shower in spots 8 p.m. overnight. We're not expecting any big issues with this. Worst-case scenario there could be a coating of snow in spots and it will be long gone by the morning commute Friday.

This will be followed by a reinforcing shot of cold air heading into this weekend. Friday will be breezy as cooler air streams in behind the front. The coldest air will be with us on Saturday with morning temps in the 10s and high temperatures below the freezing point.

We are feeling more confident now that a nasty winter storm will miss Connecticut early next week. But this storm will still be a major story for the south and Mid-Atlantic states with a heavy rain, ice and snow (in places that typically don't get a lot of snow/ice like North Carolina).

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Snow showers, then clearing skies. Lows near 30.

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: Mid-upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cold. High: Low 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny: High: Mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 30s.

