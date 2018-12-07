× Coventry police looking for man believed to be in connection with bank robbery

COVENTRY — Police are looking for a man in connection with a bank robbery that happened Friday.

Police said that the robbery happened around 4:03 p.m. at the Key Bank on Main Street.

The suspect is a white man, about 5’6″ , medium build with dark eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and a dark hat with a blue stripe.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the robbery or the identity of the man, to call them. Police are saying to please do not confront the man and just call police.

Coventry police can be reached at 860-742-7331 or the Coventry Police Tips Line at 860-742-2400.