× Firefighters help deliver baby outside of New London firehouse

NEW LONDON — Firefighters helped deliver a baby outside of the firehouse Friday evening.

Firefighters said the father was driving the car while the mother was in labor in the passenger seat. The father then pulled over the car and got the attention of the on-duty crew.

The firefighters responded and helped deliver a healthy baby boy right there in the front seat of the car. The whole incident happened around 8:09 p.m.

EMS transported the mother and child to the local hospital.

New London Firefighters tweeted later in the night, thanking the members at the fire department headquarters for their service.

Tonight the members working at fire department headquarters delivered a baby in front of the firehouse. A car arrived at the station with a mother in labor. Great job to all. #staffingmatters — New London Firefighters (@Local1522) December 8, 2018