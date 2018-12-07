Firefighters help deliver baby outside of New London firehouse
NEW LONDON — Firefighters helped deliver a baby outside of the firehouse Friday evening.
Firefighters said the father was driving the car while the mother was in labor in the passenger seat. The father then pulled over the car and got the attention of the on-duty crew.
The firefighters responded and helped deliver a healthy baby boy right there in the front seat of the car. The whole incident happened around 8:09 p.m.
EMS transported the mother and child to the local hospital.
New London Firefighters tweeted later in the night, thanking the members at the fire department headquarters for their service.
