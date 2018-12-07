Foodie Friday: Riley’s Hot Dog & Burger Gourmet in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — If a good hot dog or hamburger is your thing, then a trip to Riley’s Hot Dog & Burger Gourmet in New Britain is a must.

Owners Deb Dalena and Rick Charamut take these favorites to a whole new level.

Perhaps a taco dog (hot dogs are made in New Britain) complete with seasoned meat, taco sauce and nacho chips suits your fancy. Or, try the dirty mac dog with gooey cheese, meat sauce and crushed up fritos.

There are dozens of toppings and creative combinations that can also be put on juicy burgers.

“We wanted to give people options that they will enjoy and say, wow, I’ve never thought of that,” smiled Charamut.

His business partner echoed that.

“It’s all about making people smile when they eat here,” said Dalena. “That is why we do this.”

The charbroiled burgers come plain to WOW! The “Nameless” burger is flat out packed. It comes with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, sautéed onions, jalapeños, Asian barbecue sauce and melted American & cheddar cheese. It’s like a club stacker but with a kick!

Or, sink your teeth into the buffalo blue burger complete with homemade blue cheese spread and crunchy kettle chips.

Said Melissa S. in an online review, “Hamburger is GREAT QUALITY. Everything is homemade. GREAT JOB Riley’s. Places like these are few and far between.”

Pair up a hot dog or burger with fries that are cut fresh every day. The dipping sauces they come with are to die for. Or, grab some salty balls. The small potato rounds are topped with cheese, bacon and sour cream. They are life changing and will melt in your mouth.

Eric M. said it best in a review, “Don’t miss out folks, go show your support. You won’t be sorry.”