FOX61 Student News: 21st Century ideas

Story by Erin Cromwell and Alessia Cawley, Wilton High School

Teaching 21st century skills has become essential in education.

In order to prepare us for the future, educators work hard to brainstorm the skills and content needed. Wilton High school has been teaching Video Production Class for the last several years. However, this year the class has taken a new role. The class focuses on teaching students the essential skills needed in life no matter what career path they choose. Ms. Naeem has been working on developing a new curriculum, one in which students learn to research, understand current events, the role of media, social networks, and most importantly, how we can make a difference using video production.

Students have developed various forms of video, ranging from documentaries, news reports, PSAs, and short films. Not only do we learn do use the technology, we focus on how to be better writers and pay attention to our audience.

Teaching 21st Century Skills through Video Production is not only purposeful, but engaging.

