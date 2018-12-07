Girl battling serious illness gets to go on shopping spree thanks to Make-A-Wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- A young girl had her wish granted Friday, when she went on a shopping spree thanks to Make-A-Wish.

Tamara MacDonald is 15 years old and for the past five years has been battling Crohn’s disease.

Between trips to the hospital and dealing with daily pain it’s been an uphill battle for her and her mother. The Make a Wish Foundation is dedicated to granting wishes to kids, like Tamara, battling serious illnesses.

When Tamara learned she could get her wish granted she asked for one thing, a shopping spree. Make a Wish partner’s with Macy’s across the country in their Believe Campaign.

Throughout the holiday season, kids write letters to Santa and bring them to Macy’s locations and drop them in the red mailboxes to the North Pole.

In the 11 years Macy’s has been running the campaign, they have donated $17 Million to Make A Wish ($1 for each letter dropped off). Friday, was National Believe Day which means across the country for each letter dropped off Macy’s donated $2.