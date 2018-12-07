× Little girl in Maryland steals package from front porch

BEL AIR, Maryland — Looks like one package Grinch from Maryland has a little extra help this year.

In a video posted by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, one can see a little girl run across the yard and take a package from a porch.

Police said, the girl is believed to be no more than eight years old. During the theft, she turns around as if she is talking to someone. It remains unclear if someone else was involved.

The incident happened on November 30 around noon in the area of Inez Court in Bel Air, Maryland.

Police are asking the public to help identify the thief.