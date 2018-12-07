× Man arrested for allegedly strangling a woman in November

HAMDEN — A man was arrested Monday in connection with a domestic violence incident that happened in November.

Police said that they responded to a Pine Rock Avenue residence on calls of a violent domestic dispute.

Officers soon found out that Patrick Whitfield was involved in a verbal dispute with the mother of his 1 month-old child. Whitfield, 24, allegedly punched the woman in the head several times and then “choked” her, obstructing her airway.

He then “dragged” the victim before taking her cellphone. Whitfield threw the phone, almost striking the baby. He then ran away before police arrived.

The woman suffered neck and facial injuries.

On December 3, police arrest Whitfield. He was taken into custody earlier by East Haven police.

Whitfield is being charged with numerous crimes including strangulation in the second degree, assault in the third degree, and risk of injury to a minor.

His bonds totaled $40,000.