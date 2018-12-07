× Police: New Haven fire battalion chief arrested on assault, placed on administrative leave

NEW HAVEN — West Haven police say a New Haven battalion chief for the fire department was arrested after an argument over work uniforms.

Police say that on October 19th, Herchel Wadley had wanted to buy a pair of boots from Horwitz Uniforms, a store that supplies the fire department. The boots, however, were not on the approved vendors list for the city. The boots he wanted, according to police, were around $100-$125.

According to police, the victim had told Wadley he couldn’t buy the boots. She then said Wadley came ‘visibly upset” and asked her to ‘fudge’ the purchase order to make it look like he bought the boost through the City of New Haven.

Police go on to say that Wadley had become more and more upset, at one point saying he’d steal the boots. The victim took his threat seriously. At one point, after being denied the boots, police say Wadley had started to laugh. To defuse the situation, police say the victim told Wadley to fill out the rest of his order.

According to police, the victim filled the order. When she came back however, she alleges that Wadley came over to her, and bent down to chair level, and started up on the boots again. Police say he told the victim to ‘look the other way’.

The victim said no, to which Wadley allegedly replied “I thought we were friends.” Police say Wadley once again threatening to steal the boots, and at that point, the victim said she would report this to Bob Horwitz.

At that point, police say Wadley pushed the victim on the side of her head. Then, Wadley allegedly came up from behind and grabbed her by the back of the neck, squeezing her and began shaking her.

The victim shouted at Wadley to stop, according to police, and Wadley did release her.

It was then that the victim asked another coworker to finish the order. When the coworker asked what the red marks were on the back of the victim’s neck, the victim replied that she was just breaking out under stress, according to police. The coworker did report to police that she had heard Wadley raising his voice, and berating the victim, police say.

Police also go on to say there were no cameras or footage of the incident. After Bob Horwitz learned of the incident a week later, he contacted the New Haven fire department. Police say that Chief John Alston of the fire department had immediately placed Wadley on paid administrative leave, and is currently banned from the uniform store.

The chief said in a statement:

‘On December 6th, a member of the New Haven Fire Department turned himself in to the West Haven Police Department, and was charged with two misdemeanor offenses. The alleged offenses occurred while the member was off-duty. The NHFD is in the process of investigating these matters. A status meeting was held today (December 7th) with the individual and his representative. The NHFD investigation was suspended today, pending the outcome of the member’s next court appearance. His current status is on Administrative Leave with Pay.”

Horwitz, according to police, also said that there had been times in the past where Wadley had become upset and loud in the store because he could not get something he wanted.

Wadley denies the assault, saying he would steal the boots ‘in jest’, according to police.

After interviewing with police, a warrant was served for his arrest on assault and disorderly contact.

Wadley is expected in Milford Superior Court on December 18th.