× Police: 1 adult, 4 juveniles arrested after stolen car chase

WESTPORT — News12 reports that five people were taken into custody Friday following a police chase and crash involving a stolen car on the Merritt Parkway.

The incident happened on the Merritt Parkway near exit 48 northbound around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

Police say they were first called to Westport in the area of Hills Point Road for the report of a suspicious car.

Investigators say they discovered a black-colored Audi and determined it was stolen. A pursuit began, and soon after, the car crashed into a guard rail on the Merritt Parkway.

Westport police say one adult and four juveniles were taken into custody after leading officials on the chase in the stolen car.

Story at News12.