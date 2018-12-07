Police: 1 adult, 4 juveniles arrested after stolen car chase
WESTPORT — News12 reports that five people were taken into custody Friday following a police chase and crash involving a stolen car on the Merritt Parkway.
The incident happened on the Merritt Parkway near exit 48 northbound around 1:30 a.m., according to police.
Police say they were first called to Westport in the area of Hills Point Road for the report of a suspicious car.
Investigators say they discovered a black-colored Audi and determined it was stolen. A pursuit began, and soon after, the car crashed into a guard rail on the Merritt Parkway.
Westport police say one adult and four juveniles were taken into custody after leading officials on the chase in the stolen car.
