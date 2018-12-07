× Police: 6-year-old brings father’s marijuana to Hartford school

HARTFORD — Police say that a student at the Global Communications Academy in Hartford had brought his parents’ marijuana stash to school with him.

Around 3 p.m., officers say that they were called to the school after a school staffer saw the child show his friends a bag with marijuana inside.

The bag was confiscated, and the parents were contacted.

The father of the student, according to police, admitted that the marijuana belong to him. He was arrested and charged, and DCF was also notified.

The child wasn’t harmed, according to police.

Jeffery Faniel, 37, of Hartford, was charged with risk of injury to a minor, and possession of cannabis.