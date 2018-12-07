× Sally’s Apizza thanks New Haven residents with two events on December 10 and 17

NEW HAVEN — In recognition of their 80-year anniversary in New Haven, Sally’s Apizza have coordinated a series of “Thank You New Haven.”

“Sally’s Apizza has been bringing passion into peoples’ lives for 80 years,” says Moseley Group managing partner Christine Moseley Milloff.

The events will be held on December 10 and 17. Both will start at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Every two dine-in guests will receive a free pizza of any size, complete with any topping and two drinks.

Two “Thank You New Haven” events were held early recognizing the people at Yale and the other major New Haven colleges, respectively.

The third event in “Thank you New Haven” will be on December 10 are welcoming all public servants of New Haven, including civic workers, teachers, firemen, policemen and active military, as well as retired veterans. The event that is scheduled for December 17 is open to anyone who is a resident of New Haven.

“We look forward to seeing everybody at Sally’s December 10 and 17!” Said Milloff.