State police investigating suspicious activity in Hartland

HARTLAND — State police say they are investigating ‘suspicious activity’ in a quiet part of Connecticut.

Police say that on December 2nd, they had started an investigation into the ‘suspicious activity’ that was happening on Fox Brook Road.

As the investigation went on, they received a search warrant yesterday for a house on the road.

Police go on to say that several pieces of evidence were removed from the home, related to the investigation.

Police haven’t released many details, but say this is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public at this time.

The investigation is still being carried out by the State Police Western District Major Crime Squad.