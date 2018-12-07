Sunny, breezy, wind chill factor is in the 20s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some of us are seeing a coating of snow on the ground, as a few snow showers moved through the area last night and early this morning. That has since fizzled out, and we have a quiet day on tap for today. Mostly sunny skies won’t be warming us up all that much, with high temperatures in the mid 30s and a gusty breeze. Due to that brisk wind from the northwest at around 10-25 mph, our wind chills will stay in the 20s for most of the day. By this evening, temperatures drop off, so if you’re going out for any Friday evening plans, it’s probably a good idea to bundle up.

Tonight will be clear and cold as the wind dies down and temperatures drop into the teens. Some towns in Litchfield or Tolland Counties could drop into the upper single digits by morning!

After that bitter start to the day on Saturday, we’ll warm up very slowly. Highs will only be around freezing on Saturday, with a slight rise by Sunday into the mid 30s.

Overall, our period of quiet and cool weather will continue for a while. Our next chance for any action in terms of substantial precipitation is next weekend, so we still have a ways to go before any rain or snow in our area.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows: Teens statewide.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cold. High: Low 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny: High: Mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 30s.

