Video: Wild chase leads police officers through several cities

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A wild chase led officers through several cities on Friday morning, and ended in a violent crash, KFOR reports.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officers attempted to pull over a maroon sedan. However, the driver took off and refused to stop.

The chase led police through southwest Oklahoma City to Moore and even into Norman.

At some points during the chase, the driver reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. At one point, a passenger in the vehicle jumped out of the moving car and surrendered to police.

A short time later, officers hit the vehicle with a PIT maneuver, which caused the vehicle to go airborne and roll several times. The driver was pulled from the window since the door was shut, and two other people were pulled from the vehicle.

The driver was later identified as 27-year-old Daydrion Dennis. She was issued traffic citations and taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

